iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $95,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.48. 1,347,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.