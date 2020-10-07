iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is BEAM Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,580.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,047. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $234.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.05 and a 200-day moving average of $189.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

