iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Increased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,919,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after buying an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 471.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

