iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lessened by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,469 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after acquiring an additional 939,971 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 74,926 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. 722,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,767. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

