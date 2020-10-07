iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.70. 3,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $180.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

