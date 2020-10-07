iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,131,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.06. 323,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $180.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

