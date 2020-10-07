iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.73. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

