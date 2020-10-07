iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,338,000 after purchasing an additional 302,682 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,783,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.35. 89,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,732. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

