iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Trading 3.9% Higher

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 120,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $842,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,728.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

