iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Trading Up 3.9%

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 120,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $354,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

