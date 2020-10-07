iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 783.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,982. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

