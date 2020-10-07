IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ISEE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.92.

ISEE opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.72. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

