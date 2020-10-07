James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 11932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273,181 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

