Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.79 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $770,467.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00259657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00083847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.01532044 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00156746 BTC.

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

Jarvis Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

