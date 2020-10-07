JCDecaux (DEC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JCDecaux (EPA: DEC) in the last few weeks:

9/30/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – JCDecaux was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded up €0.27 ($0.32) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €15.31 ($18.01). The company had a trading volume of 145,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.09. JCDecaux SA has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.