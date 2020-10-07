JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. JD.Com accounts for about 1.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 448,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028,677. The firm has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

