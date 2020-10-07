John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 30th

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

Shares of PDT stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.74.

About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

