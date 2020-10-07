John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 30th

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
Shares of PDT stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.74.
About John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II
See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.