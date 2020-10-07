Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Position Trimmed by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

