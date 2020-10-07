Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s 10th Largest Position

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.6% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 243.6% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 53,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after buying an additional 37,726 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 102,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,976,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,467,000 after buying an additional 46,326 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.63. The stock had a trading volume of 150,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,109. The company has a market capitalization of $385.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

