Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.26. 5,116,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

