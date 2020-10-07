Joint Ventures Price Down 26.1% This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $8,136.61 and $1,547.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00259189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.01532176 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00157165 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

