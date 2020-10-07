Joint Ventures Trading 35.9% Lower This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 31% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $10,138.59 and approximately $1,734.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

