JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Trading 1.7% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. 142,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 320,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 3,189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.