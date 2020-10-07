JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €160.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.09 ($162.46).

Shares of SAP stock traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €131.46 ($154.66). 1,379,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €135.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The company has a market cap of $156.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39. SAP has a 1-year low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

