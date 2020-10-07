JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,233,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,777,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,764,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,150,000 after buying an additional 160,778 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.02. 19,174,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,706,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

