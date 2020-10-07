JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,174,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,826. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $298.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.