JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.02. 19,201,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,706,801. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $301.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.