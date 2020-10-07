JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.2% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.