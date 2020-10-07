JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Shares Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50. Approximately 15,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 15,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,406,000.

