JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Increases Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L)’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JMG opened at GBX 1,141 ($14.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 706 ($9.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,141.08 ($14.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,067.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 967.64.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

