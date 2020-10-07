JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Increases Dividend to GBX 9 Per Share

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (JMG.L)’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of JMG opened at GBX 1,141 ($14.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 706 ($9.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,141.08 ($14.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,067.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 967.64.
