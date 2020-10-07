JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Stock Price Down 0%

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) traded down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.32 and last traded at $50.44. 9,277 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 63,575 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.