JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.31 and last traded at $54.34. Approximately 871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $270,000.

