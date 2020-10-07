Jupiter (JUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,219.00

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $122,357.63 and approximately $25,219.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00259969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00083803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.01532826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00157312 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.