Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.04. Kadant reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

KAI traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $114.01. 45,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. Kadant has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $127.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Kadant by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 49,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

