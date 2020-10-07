Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Trading 7.2% Higher

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s stock price traded up 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.98 and last traded at $81.37. 156,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 280,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 2.54.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $477,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350,333 shares of company stock worth $103,039,658 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 107,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

