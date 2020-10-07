Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock remained flat at $$65.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. 41,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,300. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 574,167 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,645. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

