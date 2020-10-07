Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) were up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 263,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 456,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KZR shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $238.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

