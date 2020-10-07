Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) & MoneyGram International (OTCMKTS:MGI) Critical Contrast

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -3.75% N/A -0.25% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MoneyGram International and Kingold Jewelry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.29 billion 0.15 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -51.33 Kingold Jewelry $2.48 billion 0.00 $49.55 million N/A N/A

Kingold Jewelry has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyGram International.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyGram International has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MoneyGram International and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 3 0 0 1.75 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyGram International currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 67.53%. Given MoneyGram International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MoneyGram International is more favorable than Kingold Jewelry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kingold Jewelry beats MoneyGram International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Suez Canal Bank. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

