KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

