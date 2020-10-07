Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce sales of $518.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $539.90 million and the lowest is $497.00 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $638.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.11. 45,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,841. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.92, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

