KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Trading Up 0.1%

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Separately, Citigroup cut KUMBA IRON OR/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. It also operates a port in Saldanha Bay.

