Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.