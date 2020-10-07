Lambda (LAMB) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Huobi and BitMax. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00259189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00036133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.01532176 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00157165 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

