Lambda (LAMB) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, BitMax and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00261569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00082673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01501855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00156301 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,516,768 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

