Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 lowered Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $377,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $979,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 95.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.