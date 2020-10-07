Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) Shares Down 1.4%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 11,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 32,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50.

Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 6 projects in Peru; and a phosphate development project in Chile.

