Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) Shares Down 3.7%

Leeds Group plc (LON:LDSG)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). 3,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 7,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.98.

Leeds Group Company Profile

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. It operates through two segments, Hemmers Europe and Hemmers China. The company offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. It serves retailers and small wholesalers of fabrics and manufacturers of ready-made items.

