Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.58

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.58 and last traded at $65.08, with a volume of 40865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.07.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

