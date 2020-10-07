Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,836 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $72,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.17. 11,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

