Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 13.3% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $88,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.72. 51,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,732. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.78 and its 200 day moving average is $173.99.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

